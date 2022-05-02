MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 189,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,262. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

MEIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,977,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

