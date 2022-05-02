Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,776. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.