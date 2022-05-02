Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Set at $19.00 by Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a $19.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

