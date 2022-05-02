Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.