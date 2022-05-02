Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will announce $20.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

MRSN stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 541,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.