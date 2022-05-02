Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will announce $20.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

MRSN stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 541,712 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

