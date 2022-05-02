Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MESA stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.