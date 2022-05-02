Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MESA stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESA. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

