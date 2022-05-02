Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.67 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.