Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,732 shares of company stock worth $1,133,005. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

