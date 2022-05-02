Meta Platforms (FB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) recently:

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $273.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $320.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00.

4/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00.

4/21/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $336.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of FB opened at $200.47 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

