Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.