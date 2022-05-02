Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average is $276.78. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

