Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Meten Holding Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 76,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,702,736. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

