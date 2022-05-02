Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.64.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$64.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.17. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

In related news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at C$947,660. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 over the last quarter.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.