Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.