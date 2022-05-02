Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 351,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

