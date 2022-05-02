MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.