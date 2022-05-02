Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

