Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.22-1.28 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 380,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 492,834 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

