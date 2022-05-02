Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%.
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $88.95 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.15%.
In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
