Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) PT Lowered to $99.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.
MSEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MSEX opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.