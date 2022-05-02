Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) PT Lowered to $99.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

MSEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MSEX opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

