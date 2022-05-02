Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MIRO opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.13. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

