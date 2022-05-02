Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 913,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.4 days.
MRVGF stock remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
