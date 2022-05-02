Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MG shares. Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

