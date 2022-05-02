Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.43. 46,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

