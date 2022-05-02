Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

