Mizuho Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.52% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $214.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

