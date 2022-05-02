Mizuho Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.