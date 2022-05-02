Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $210.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NYSE:MHK opened at $141.06 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

