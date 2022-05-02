Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $141.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

