Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $8,267,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

MOLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

