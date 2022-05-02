Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.