Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.99.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
