Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $311.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.94.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $313.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.18. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

