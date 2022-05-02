Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $366.00 at Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.66. 5,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,673. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.41 and a 200 day moving average of $309.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.