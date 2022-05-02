Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $366.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Shares of MOH opened at $313.45 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

