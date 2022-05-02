Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Momentus in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Momentus alerts:

NASDAQ MNTS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Momentus has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentus will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of Momentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of Momentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Momentus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Momentus during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Momentus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.