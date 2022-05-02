monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MNDY opened at $129.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60. monday.com has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

