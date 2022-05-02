Mondelez International, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

