Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -378.54 and a beta of -1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

