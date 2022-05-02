Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEG opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

