Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89, RTT News reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

MCO opened at $316.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $357.02. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.