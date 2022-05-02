Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $396.54.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $316.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.02. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

