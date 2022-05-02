Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $316.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.