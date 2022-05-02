Morgan Stanley Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $175.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

GTLS opened at $168.82 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

