MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.14 ($59.29).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MorphoSys stock opened at €20.30 ($21.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($22.32) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($86.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

