Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

MITQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

