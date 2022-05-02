MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. MRC Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

