MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $82.86 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

