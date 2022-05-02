MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €220.88 ($237.50).

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.65 ($208.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €191.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

