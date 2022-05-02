MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €199.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €199.00 ($213.98) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($189.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.31 ($236.90).

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €0.85 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €193.65 ($208.23). The company had a trading volume of 258,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($241.83).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

