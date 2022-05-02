MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €194.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €194.00 ($208.60) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($223.66) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($189.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.31 ($236.90).

ETR:MTX traded down €0.85 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €193.65 ($208.23). The stock had a trading volume of 258,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is €201.00 and its 200 day moving average is €191.93. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

